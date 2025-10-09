Fire in North Rock Springs Results in a Total Loss of Home

ROCK SPRINGS — A house fire on Greve Circle Wednesday afternoon destroyed the property, according to Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1. No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was reported at 1:56 p.m. and continued burning until early Thursday morning, with crews fully extinguishing the flames at around 4 a.m.

Multiple emergency services responded to the scene, including Castle Rock Ambulance, Rock Springs Fire Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, and fire marshals.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.