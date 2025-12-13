Fire Kills 8 Animals Friday Morning

ROCK SPRINGS — A Friday morning house fire claimed the lives of several animals according to the Rock Springs Fire Department.

The RSFD was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 400 Blair Avenue Lot 8A at 8:44 a.m. Friday. Rock Springs Fire responded with three apparatus and 11 personnel. Reports to responding units indicated that there were several pets in the home, and that heavy smoke was visible.

The first two arriving apparatus were on scene within three minutes and 30 seconds from time of dispatch, with the remaining apparatus arriving shortly thereafter. Sweetwater County Fire District 1 went on standby to ensure that all calls within the city would be answered.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Crews initially encountered heavy smoke conditions in the home, within the kitchen area. Crews knocked down the fire and made a quick primary search of the building. The structure was ventilated and overhaul then started.

Although there were no people in the home at the time of the fire, five dogs and three cats perished in the fire. Three turtles were located alive and placed in the care of a family friend.

The nature and cause of the fire are under investigation.