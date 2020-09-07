Fire near Hanna Mapped at Over 14,000 Acres Today

BLM - RR 316 fire near Hanna

Originally reported by County10

The Bureau of Lander Management (BLM) just shared that the RR 316 fire near Hanna was mapped at 14,201 acres today, September 7th, and remains 20% contained.

WY-72 is now open and crews will continue working today to secure the fire perimeter.

The fire, which started on September 5th, caused evacuations and closed US-30/287 between Walcott Jct and Hanna Jct along with WY-72 between I-80 and Hanna Jct over the weekend. Evacuations were lifted yesterday.

Since the last BLM update shared last night, the fire grew from an estimated 8,000 acres to the current 14,201.

