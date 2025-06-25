Fire Responses Highlight Agreement Between Firefighting Agencies

Firefighters from Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 and the Rock Springs Fire Department gather while fighting a trailer fire in Reliance. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS — A pair of structure fires in Rock Springs and Reliance the Rock Springs Fire Department and Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 responded to have demonstrated the benefits of a recent mutual aid agreement according to the organizations’ fire chiefs.

The two signed the automatic aid agreement in May, which stipulates the organizations will assist one another on calls they receive. Both responded to the Sunday trailer fire, with Fire District No. 1 sending three fire trucks and 17 firefighters while the RSFD assisted with one truck and three more firefighters. The two also cooperated with the Friday afternoon structure fire in Rock Springs.

“It has worked out really well,” Fire District No. 1 Fire Chief Scott Kitchner said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Kitchner said the agreement aims to improve response times to fires, as well as provide extra manpower to deal with emergency calls.

“That is one of the biggest reasons we signed that, to get people out faster,” Jim Wamsley, fire chief of the RSFD said.