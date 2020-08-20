Fire Restrictions in Place on Bureau of Land Management Land

ROCK SPRINGS — Due to dry conditions and high fire danger the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wyoming High Desert District has implemented fire restrictions for all BLM administered lands within Sweetwater, Unita, Sublette, Teton, Fremont, Lincoln, Albany, Carbon, and Laramie Counties.

Under Stage 1 fire restrictions the following acts are prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites, or within fully enclosed stoves with a ¼” spark arrester type screen, or within fully enclosed grills, or in stoves using pressurized liquid or gas.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.

Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity.

These fire restrictions are in addition to the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered lands throughout Wyoming, which include:

Discharging or using any fireworks.

Discharging a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.

Burning, igniting, or causing to burn any tire, wire, magnesium or any other hazardous or explosive material.

Operating any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 (c).

Use/discharge of explosives of any kind, incendiary devices, pyrotechnic devices, or exploding targets.

The Following persons are exempt from fire restrictions:

Persons with a permit or letter of authorization specifically authorizing the prohibited act or omission

Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty

It is important we all do our part to prevent unnecessary risks of wildfire starts. Failure to comply with fire restrictions on federal lands is punishable by law. Those found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs for suppressing the fire.

For more information on BLM fire restrictions or conditions, visit www.blm.gov/Wyoming-Fire-Restrictions.