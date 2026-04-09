Fire Restrictions Not Needed for Now

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Fire restrictions will not be implemented in Sweetwater County as fire professionals don’t see a need yet.

This comes after several counties in central and eastern Wyoming, along with Uinta County, have enacted restrictions following early wildland fires. Alan Adams, the county’s fire warden, told Sweetwater County commissioners the Bureau of Land Management and other agencies examined fire fuels and determined they’re not dangerously dry. He said the agencies are not in favor of any fire restrictions at this time.

“I think, obviously with the information we’ve received, this is something that definitely we’re just going to have to stay on top of,” Sweetwater County Commissioner Robb Slaughter said.

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Slaughter said the mild winter the area experienced will likely result in drastic changes to the fire potential in the county, saying it will be something to revisit. Adams said the agencies don’t want to create confusion by one group initiating fire restrictions while others don’t.

“That’s why we all try to collaborate and do it together at the same exact time,” Adams said.

Commissioner Mary Thoman said there was concern after the 40-acre Scott’s Bottom fire in Green River, but believes with the strom that followed the fire and the subsequent “green up,” the county will be okay without fire restrictions. She asked federal land representatives to keep in contact with the county if they decide fire restrictions should be implemented.

“The key is going to be communication,” Chairman Keaton West said. “I think we need to be ready, aligned, and make sure all these different agencies are keeping in touch with one another, and if the need does arise, we have all the documents ready to go.”