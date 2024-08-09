Fire Slows Traffic on I-80 Eastbound Friday

Firefighters from Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 and the Bureau of Land Management responded to a fire near I-80 and Purple Sage Road Friday. The fire was quickly extinguished and fire crews worked to prevent the fire from rekindling. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

ROCK SPRINGS – A fire caused by a vehicle malfunction is to blame for slowing traffic on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 Friday afternoon.

According to Jacob Ribordy, the assistant fire chief at Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1, the vehicle malfunction caused multiple fire starts along a quarter of an acre along the I-80 right of way between the interstate and Purple Sage Road west of Rock Springs. Ribordy said Fire District No. 1 responded with seven firefighters and two engines and received assistance from the Bureau of Land Management, which sent one engine and four firefighters.

“Firefighters were quickly on scene and stopped it small and mopped it up to prevent rekindle,” Ribordy said.

While chains wasn’t the cause of this fire, Ribordy said red flag fire conditions are found throughout the county, asking area recreationists to ensure trailer chains are not dragging along the ground as they’re traveling. He said any fire start should be reported to 911 and warns residents about how busy firefighters are during the summer.

“Fire departments are being taxed and manpower is spread thin across multiple incidents at times,” he said. “The quicker we can get on a fire, the smaller we can keep it.”