Fire South of Old Faithful Leads to Road Closure

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK —Smoke from the new Lone Star Fire temporarily closes road in Yellowstone National Park.

A lightning-ignited wildfire was reported on Saturday, August 22, at 5:15 p.m. about 3 miles south of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.

As of Saturday evening, the fire was estimated at 300 acres and not burning towards Old Faithful.

Currently, staff are implementing protection measures for the Old Faithful area in the event the fire moves in that direction.

Resources have been ordered.

The Grand Loop Road south of Old Faithful between Kepler Cascades and West Thumb closed temporarily on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. due to smoke. The road remains closed.

Additional closures include: Backcountry campsites OA1, OA2, and OA3 Lone Star Geyser Trail

Lightning activity has been heavy throughout the park this past week and fire danger is very high.

Campfires in the backcountry are not allowed. Read more about backcountry fire restrictions.

Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.

No photos of the fire are available at this time.

This is an emerging incident and the park will continue to provide current information when it is available.