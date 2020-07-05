Fire Under Control Behind Volcic Trailer Park

ROCK SPRINGS — A fire is burning in an open lot behind Volcic trailer park according to Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 Fire Chief Scott Kitchner.

Fire District No. 1, Rock Springs Fire Department and Sweetwater County Fire Department are on the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown, but could possibly be related to fireworks. Kitchner said the fire is under control and units are on the scene mopping up hot spots.

SweetwaterNOW will update this post with any other details as they become available.