Firearm Found at Rock Springs High School, Student Arrested

ROCK SPRINGS – For the second time in a month, a weapon was reported at Rock Springs High School. This time, a student was arrested for possessing a firearm on campus.

According to the Rock Springs Police Department, a teacher was alerted to a weapon on campus during a scheduled morning drill at the school and confiscated the weapon, which turned out to be a firearm. Police were still on campus for the drill and detained the juvenile.

The RSPD reports the students and staff are safe. The juvenile was arrested and the RSPD plans to file charges against the student. Because of the student’s age, the RSPD declined to identify the student and will not release further information.

According to the district’s weapon’s policy, the student faces expulsion from the school district for a year.