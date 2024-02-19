Firefighters Grant and Liquor License Renewal on Green River Council’s Agenda

GREEN RIVER – The city will apply for an assistance to firefighters grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency should the Green River City Council authorize the grant submission Tuesday night.

The city intends to seek $340,812.50 in grant funding, which will be used to buy 35 self-contained breathing apparatuses for firefighters. The purchase would allow the department to replace breathing apparatuses that are no longer manufactured and, according to council documents, present concerns regarding support and replacement parts. According to Council documents, the grant would require the city to match $17,937.50 for the grant, resulting in a full purchase price of $358,750.

Additionally, the Council will determine if it will approve an application to Sweetwater County School District No. 2 for recreation mil funds amounting to $53,481. The funds will be used for summer swim lessons, summer day camp transportation, field trips, and the replacement of scoreboards at Veterans Park. According to Council documents, previous funding from the mil levy has allowed 484 students the opportunity to attend the summer swim lessons from 2021-2023. With the scoreboard replacement, the project would match recently replaced scoreboards at the Veterans Park softball field and at Stratton Myers Park. Council documents note the scoreboards are primarily used for baseball and softball, but can also be used for football and soccer games at the parks.

Also on the agenda is the annual renewal of liquor licenses. Prior to the renewal, the Council will host a public hearing allowing residents to speak about the renewals.

The Council will also hear presentations by the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board and the Greenbelt Task Force.

The meeting takes place at City Hall Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. A full agenda can be found here. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube Channel.