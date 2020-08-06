Firefighting Resources Increasing on Richard Mountain Fire; Remains Zero Percent Contained

ROCK SPRINGS — Several wildland firefighting resources have arrived at the Richard Mountain fire burning approximately 50 miles south of Rock Springs in both Utah and Wyoming. A total of 217 firefighters are now working to keep the fire west of Red Creek, south of Clay Basin Road, East of Highway 191, and north of Browns Park Road.

“Overall, we had some decent weather conditions yesterday allowing us to get some valuable resources in place to work this fire,” said Operations Section Chief Mike Wengert. “We did have some fire move south of Browns Park Road yesterday afternoon, so we’re going to have 1 of our 3 divisions in that area focusing on keeping the fire contained west of Red Creek and north of the Goslin Mountains.”

The Richard Mountain Fire grew slowly over the past 12 hours and is approximately 7,064 acres, burning in pinyon pine, juniper, grass, and brush in steep terrain.

Today should be a critical day for crews working the Richard Mountain Fire as weather conditions could cause fire behavior to increase quickly.

The Richard Mountain Fire began at approximately 2 p.m. on August 3, 2020 and remains 0% contained. Fire crews will continue to engage the fire as necessary to protect valuable resources in the area when they have a high probability of success and risk to personnel is manageable. A temporary emergency closure for the “B” portion of the Green River from the Little hole boat ramp to the Indian Crossing boat ramp remains in effect.

Please report all wildfires immediately to the Casper Fire Dispatch Center (WY) at 1-800-295-9953, the Uintah Basin Interagency Dispatch Center (UT) at 1-435-789-7021 or local 911.