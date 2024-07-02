Fireworks Cause Fire in Rock Springs Weekend Before the Fourth

Rock Springs Fire Department firefighters worked to contain a fire that was caused by fireworks and was threatening a home at 1148 Palisades Way. Courtesy photo by RSFD

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a wildland fire threatening homes at 1148 Palisades Way the night of June 28. The investigation found that the fire was caused by fireworks.

At 9:21 p.m., Rock Springs Fire responded with four apparatus and nine personnel. While en route, flames could be seen from approximately a mile away, and a call-back for additional personnel and mutual–aid assistance from Sweetwater County Fire District 1 was requested. The first apparatus, Engine-11, arrived at 9:24 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews on Engine-11 noted heavy fire at the rear of the home at 1148 Palisades Way, with a fence and a shed being threatened. Further apparatus were provided assignments for water supply and fire attack, and suppression efforts were initiated.

Engine-11 stretched a hose line through the front yard to begin suppression of the fire threatening the fences and shed. The fire threatening the homes, fence and shed was controlled within 10 minutes, at 9:34 p.m. With the fire controlled and no longer threatening homes or structures, the mutual-aid and call-back were cancelled.

Engine-463 and Engine-2 responded to the rear of the homes in the area and began suppression efforts in the vacant area where the fire was ignited. Engine-3 joined the crews in the vacant area to help with suppression and overhaul. Crews remained on scene until 10:35 p.m., conducting overhaul to cool any remaining hot spots using a thermal imaging camera to locate and extinguish any remaining fire and embers.

The cause of the fire was attributed to fireworks. There were no injuries to either residents nor firefighters from this fire. Damages from the fire are unknown at this time. Rock Springs Fire would like to remind everyone that the use of fireworks is illegal within the City of Rock Springs and that those discharging fireworks may be liable for suppression costs as well as any damage resulting from the fire.