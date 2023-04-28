Fireworks Cause Wildland Fire near Rock Springs Business

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Fire Department (RSFD) firefighters determined a wildland fire in the ditch behind Joe’s Pet Place was caused by fireworks that were set off in the area yesterday afternoon.

At around 3:50 p.m., the RSFD received a report of a wildland and urban interface fire adjacent to 222 Gateway Blvd.

Firefighters responded with 10 personnel and four apparatus. While responding, dispatchers advised crews that there were multiple 911 calls regarding this fire and it was located in the ditch between Joe’s Pet Place and Foothills Village at 222 Gateway Blvd.

“Upon arrival, the fire was being driven by the wind and making its way further up the ditch impeding on nearby structures,” the release stated.

Left: Rock Springs Fire Department firefighters acted quickly to put out a wildland fire. Right: Firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire behind Joe’s Pet Place Thursday afternoon. SweetwaterNOW photos by Stephanie Thompson

The first due engine deployed an attack line and began to extinguish the fire as the other three apparatus arrived on scene. The other engines initiated a secondary attack, and the fire was extinguished within a few minutes after arrival. After the fire was out, fire crews remained on scene to extinguish any hot spots.

“The cause of the fire was determined to be caused by fireworks that were set off in the area. There were no injuries to either firefighters or residents during the incident,” the press release stated.

The RSFD would like to remind residents fireworks are not permitted within city limits.