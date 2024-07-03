Fireworks Displays and Fire Safety for 2024 Fourth of July

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Rock Springs, Green River, and Granger will be hosting their annual fireworks displays for the Fourth of July Thursday, both shows starting at 10 p.m.

While residents can catch Green River’s show right from their homes, one of the best places to view the fireworks will be at Stratton Myers Park. The fireworks will be set off near the wastewater plant, and the display will last around 18 minutes.

Rock Springs will kick off Independence Day activities starting at 7 p.m. at the Wataha Recreation Complex. Shaky Legs Entertainment will be on site, as well as Tip’s Kitchen and Pin Up Coffee. There will also be backyard games going on up until 10 p.m. when the fireworks display begins.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Earlier in the day, the Rock Spring Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Liberty Day Parade at 10 a.m. Thursday, complete with over 60 parade entries, including the Budweiser Clydesdales. For more information and the parade route, see SweetwaterNOW’s previous coverage here.

In Granger, the Granger Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a celebration at Veteran’s Park in Granger starting at 4 p.m. There will be games for all ages, as well as a gun drawing, a basket raffle, and a beet tent for adults. They will provide pulled pork sandwiches and drinks for dinner. Additionally, attendees can light their own fireworks on the ball field. The firemen will then perform the 30-minute fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Fire Safety

Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley and other local fire chiefs issued some advice for having a safe and happy Fourth this year, reminding everyone that fireworks are illegal all year in the cities of Rock Springs and Green River. Sparklers are the one exception.

Additionally, all types of fireworks, including sparklers, are illegal on all public lands including Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, Forest Service and state Lands. Although fireworks may be discharged on private land in unincorporated areas, you must have written permission from the landowner.

The person(s) discharging fireworks may be liable for any and all costs for suppression of fires resulting from fireworks, legal or otherwise. There was already one fire in Rock Springs this week due to fireworks.

Use caution and follow the manufacturer’s instructions when using fireworks as they burn very hot—in excess of 1,200 degrees. Fireworks do not always discharge according to the intentions of the manufacturer. Wamsley said in 2023 there were more than 9,700 reported injuries from burns and other trauma from the improper use of fireworks across the nation.

This year has been very dry and temperatures are projected to be above normal with precipitation below normal this Fourth of July, so all those recreating outdoors should keep fire safety in mind. These conditions will contribute to the rapid growth and spread of fire in the event of any ignition. Stay informed about fire restrictions where you are or will be. You can search “Wyoming Fire Restrictions 2024” on the internet to find out what fire restrictions are in place.

Furthermore, always be sure that your campfire is completely out before leaving it: put water on the fire and stir it with a shovel; repeat as necessary to ensure that it does not reignite and cause a wildland fire. Keep all combustibles well away from the fire and clear an area 6 feet in diameter around the fire ring. Additionally, make sure that small children and pets stay at a safe distance from the fire.

Lastly, when driving, stay on established roads and do not drive or park in tall grass or vegetation. The heat from vehicle exhaust systems can easily ignite grass and brush, causing a wildfire and burning your vehicle at the same time, Wamsley said.

Correction: This article has been edited to include Granger’s Fourth of July events.