Fireworks Remain Illegal in Rock Springs, Green River

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Fire chiefs across Sweetwater County are warning residents that fireworks pose a serious wildfire risk this Fourth of July, as fuel moisture levels sit at critical lows amid hot, dry conditions.

Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley said in a press release that fireworks are illegal within the cities of Rock Springs and Green River, with the exception of sparklers. All fireworks, including sparklers, are banned on public lands, including those managed by the Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Forest Service, and Wyoming State lands

Fireworks may be discharged on private land in unincorporated areas, but written permission must be obtained from the landowner first. Anyone who sets off fireworks can be held liable for the cost of suppressing any fire they cause, Wamsley said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The release said fuel moisture content is at a critical level, and grass and sage will ignite and burn easily. Fire danger is extreme across southwest Wyoming as unseasonably hot, dry weather raises the likelihood of extreme fire behavior.

Campers should make sure fires are completely extinguished before leaving a site by pouring water on the fire, stirring it with a shovel and repeating until it’s cold to the touch. Drivers are urged to stay on established roads and avoid parking or driving over tall, dry grass, since heat from a vehicle’s exhaust system can easily ignite it and spark a wildfire.