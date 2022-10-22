First Blast of Significant Winter Weather Hits Wyoming Tonight

First Blast of Significant Winter Weather Hits Wyoming Tonight

Road conditions around Wyoming will take a turn for the worst after midnight and last until around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

CHEYENNE — The nice autumn weather we’ve been experiencing this month is about to give way to the first significant winter weather storm front in Wyoming tonight.

Light to moderate snow will be forming after midnight around South Pass and along the southwest portion of the state along I-80, according to the Wyoming Transportation Department.

Rain and snow will then continue to spread statewide on Sunday creating slick roads and black ice conditions by Sunday evening and into Monday morning.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Travelers should take note and be prepared for the first dose of high-impact road conditions over the weekend. The WYDOT Road Impact Forecast from now through Monday at 10 a.m. can be viewed below.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Skipper, Sheldon & Zoey

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Skipper, Sheldon & Zoey

Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 55

Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 55

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 22

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 22

Postgame Thoughts: A New Season Starts Now

Postgame Thoughts: A New Season Starts Now