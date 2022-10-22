First Blast of Significant Winter Weather Hits Wyoming Tonight

CHEYENNE — The nice autumn weather we’ve been experiencing this month is about to give way to the first significant winter weather storm front in Wyoming tonight.

Light to moderate snow will be forming after midnight around South Pass and along the southwest portion of the state along I-80, according to the Wyoming Transportation Department.

Rain and snow will then continue to spread statewide on Sunday creating slick roads and black ice conditions by Sunday evening and into Monday morning.

Travelers should take note and be prepared for the first dose of high-impact road conditions over the weekend. The WYDOT Road Impact Forecast from now through Monday at 10 a.m. can be viewed below.