First Change Order For Riverview Project to be Considered

GREEN RIVER —The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday night to consider a change order for the Riverview Drive reconstruction project and a homeland cybersecurity grant application.

The proposed change order would authorize contractor Lewis & Lewis to add 6,000 square yards of milling and overlay work to the eastbound lane of Riverview Drive from Fir Street to near Uinta Drive. It also includes 1,400 square yards of asphalt removal and replacement from Locust Street to Collier Drive in both directions.

The additional work would cost $311,850.80 and extend the project timeline by 14 days.

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The city’s IT department is also seeking permission to apply for the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program. The council is considering either $135,000 for equipment to air-gap servers at the wastewater treatment plant or $30,000 for staff cybersecurity training.

The grant requires a 25% local match, or $33,750 for the equipment option and $7,500 for training. City staff said they are awaiting guidance from the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security on which proposal best fits grant requirements.

For the first time since Dec. 16, 2025, the council agenda does not include an amendment to extend the city’s franchise agreement with Rocky Mountain Power. According to the City Administrator Reed Clevenger, negations between the city and Rocky Mountain power are close to being finalized. Clevenger said that an agreement should be ready for the council to consider during their next meeting on May 19.

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.