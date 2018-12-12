First Choice Ford Hiring Sales Professional

Are you a versatile, tech savvy sales pro comfortable in a high volume, internet-driven sales environment?
If so, the rewards can be outstanding!
First Choice Ford is currently seeking highly motivated, results-driven internet-focused professionals to respond to and develop sales leads and information requests generated through the dealership’s website.
Responsibilities and Requirements
- Monitor and respond to all Internet Leads (referral services and website)
- Develop client prospecting file upon lead receipt
- Quote pricing, rates and inventory availability
- Meet and greet prospects (by appointment)
- Present and demonstrate inventory
- Remain up-to-date on products, market trends and certifications
- Take digital photos for posting on website
Compensation
Base Pay Plus Commission
Benefits
In addition to career-long personal development, our associates enjoy a number of benefits including:
- Full health benefits (medical, dental, vision)
- 401 K Retirement savings plan with company match
- Drug Free Work Environment
To Apply
Apply in person at 1264 Dewar Dr. or email resume to mkirk@firstchoicegmc.com
First Choice Ford
1264 Dewar Dr. in Rock Springs
P (888) 418-6791
