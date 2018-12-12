First Choice Ford Hiring Sales Professional

Are you a versatile, tech savvy sales pro comfortable in a high volume, internet-driven sales environment?

If so, the rewards can be outstanding!

First Choice Ford is currently seeking highly motivated, results-driven internet-focused professionals to respond to and develop sales leads and information requests generated through the dealership’s website.

Responsibilities and Requirements

  • Monitor and respond to all Internet Leads (referral services and website)
  • Develop client prospecting file upon lead receipt
  • Quote pricing, rates and inventory availability
  • Meet and greet prospects (by appointment)
  • Present and demonstrate inventory
  • Remain up-to-date on products, market trends and certifications
  • Take digital photos for posting on website

Compensation

Base Pay Plus Commission

Benefits

In addition to career-long personal development, our associates enjoy a number of benefits including:

  • Full health benefits (medical, dental, vision)
  • 401 K Retirement savings plan with company match
  • Drug Free Work Environment

To Apply

Apply in person at 1264 Dewar Dr. or email resume to mkirk@firstchoicegmc.com

First Choice Ford

1264 Dewar Dr. in Rock Springs
P (888) 418-6791

