First Girl Born During Girl Scout Week Receives Gifts

ROCK SPRINGS — In honor of National Girl Scout Week, Aspen Moore and her parents were surprised with a special baby basket full of goodies donated by the Green River Girl Scouts to the first girl born this week.

The baby basket was delivered to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Labor and Delivery Unit last week. Aspen was born at 6:39 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, to Rylee Moore and Kacie Austin of Green River. The baby weighed 8 pounds, 12.7 ounces.

Diapers, clothes, blankets, a water float, and more were included in the basket, which was put together from the donations received at a recent daddy daughter dance held in Green River.

“Throughout the year, we receive donations to honor babies born during special times of the year, and I think this is one of the coolest,” said Tiffany Marshall, Memorial Hospital Foundation Executive Director. “I love that the troops want to welcome the community’s newest little girl into the Girl Scouts and that they think of our patients to do it.”

For over 10 years, the Green River Girl Scouts have donated a basket of baby items to the first baby girl born during Girl Scout Week, a tradition they hope to continue in the years to come.