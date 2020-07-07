First Look: RSHS Shows off New Basketball Court

ROCK SPRINGS — As promised, Tiger Arena’s basketball court at Rock Springs High School (RSHS) received a brand new look over the last month.

Work on the court began back in late May, taking a little over a month to complete.

RSHS Activities Director Tom Jassman designed the new basketball court which will now serve a host of high school athletes. The new design features the school’s official paw logo at center court. Inside the three-point line there is a tiger stripe theme along with black eyes to resemble a Tiger face. Additionally, the outside boundaries remain similar to the old court with black and orange tiger stripes.

Photo by Brayden Flack

The new court design also has college three-point lines in case Western Wyoming Community College needs to use the school’s court.

The auxiliary gym downstairs at the school has also been resurfaced. The new design downstairs features many lines for different activities such as kickball or foursquare. Prior to the project, the auxiliary gym has never been redone since the gym was first built in 1987.

Jassman said that without the efforts of the maintenance department, the floor would have been much more challenging to complete.

RSHS is also putting in a new turf field and adjusting some of the outside track and field areas. Jassman said that the football field should be on track to finish up in August.