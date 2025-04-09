First Rocky Mountain Mining Summit Comes to Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS –– The first in what is planned to be an annual mining summit will take place in Rock Springs Sept. 9-12 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex.

According to the event’s organizers, the Rocky Mountain Mining Summit aims to bring together mining professionals, industry partners, students and residents to celebrate and explore the impact of mining in the region. They say the event seeks to increase awareness, education, and appreciation Wyoming and the Rocky Mountain region play in global mining.

The event is being hosted by SDE Events. They expect to hosts more than 50 industry exhibitors, expert speakers, a keynote address from an unnamed, “prominent industry leader,” a charity golf tournament, networking receptions and a VIP industry dinner.