First Rocky Mountain Mining Summit Comes to Rock Springs

First Rocky Mountain Mining Summit Comes to Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS –– The first in what is planned to be an annual mining summit will take place in Rock Springs Sept. 9-12 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex.

According to the event’s organizers, the Rocky Mountain Mining Summit aims to bring together mining professionals, industry partners, students and residents to celebrate and explore the impact of mining in the region. They say the event seeks to increase awareness, education, and appreciation Wyoming and the Rocky Mountain region play in global mining.

The event is being hosted by SDE Events. They expect to hosts more than 50 industry exhibitors, expert speakers, a keynote address from an unnamed, “prominent industry leader,” a charity golf tournament, networking receptions and a VIP industry dinner.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Related Articles

Holy Thursday’s Interfaith Pilgrimage Date is Set

Holy Thursday’s Interfaith Pilgrimage Date is Set

Special Olympic Athletes are Training for Area II Summer Games

Special Olympic Athletes are Training for Area II Summer Games

BLM 2025 Adoption Season Kicks Off This Month

BLM 2025 Adoption Season Kicks Off This Month

Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Annual Awards Ceremony

Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Annual Awards Ceremony