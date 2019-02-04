First Solar Inc. Seeking Field Technician

Job Summary
Directly responsible for assigned aspects of the maintenance and operation of utility scale PV power plant. Duties include monitoring PV Plant operation through SCADA, commissioning, testing, inspecting, troubleshooting, repairing, and modifying AC and DC solar PV systems, including inverters, PV module arrays, transformers, switchgear, and metering systems.
The successful candidate will receive comprehensive training in solar PV operations and maintenance programs and will coordinate closely with our Network Operations Center and management team located in Arizona. First Solar Technicians utilize the most advanced computerized maintenance techniques and tools in the industry while they operate and maintain the largest and most advanced PV Plants in the industry.
Job Description
First Solar’s Energy Services unit seeks candidates who believe in our mission of providing cost-advantaged solar services through innovation, customer engagement, industry leadership and operational excellence. Members of the Energy Services team have a direct hand in offsetting carbon emissions from traditional energy sources by ensuring that our customers’ power plants are available and performing at optimal levels. Every year, power plants managed by First Solar produced over 11 terawatt hours of clean, renewable energy. This is equivalent to powering 1.2 million homes and removing 1.7 million cars from the road.
The Energy Services team looks for individuals who enjoy contributing to an innovative, forward-thinking team, are effective problem solvers, data and results driven and continuously look for ways to improve processes to help us lead the world’s sustainable energy future.
Experience
- 1 to 2 years of experience in a related position
- First Solar experience as FS Technician Warehouse O&M
Education
- High School Diploma or GED required.
- College degree preferred.
- NABCEP certification a plus.
Required Skills/Competencies
- Ability to take direction, identify problems, develop solutions, conduct analysis independently and in collaboration with others.
- Ability to work comfortably in potentially remote field conditions and manage multiple tasks and projects.
- Ability to work in difficult customer situations
- Available for 24-hour on-call duty to meet customer requirements
- Proven computer skills in a Windows environment (Microsoft Office Products)
- Experience using or able to learn a CMMS system for maintenance tracking (Maximo Preferred)
- Knowledge of NEC codes
- Must be able to demonstrate knowledge of NOP system from creation to distribution.
- Highest level of Integrity
- Mastery of expectations of Tech Warehouse
- Experience using electronic control systems preferred able to learn
- Experienced in using and understanding testing and diagnostic equipment (multi-meter, oscilloscope, etc.)
- Valid Driver’s License
Essential Responsibilities
- With Supervision be responsible for a variety of field start-up and commissioning functions on all components of the PV system including but not limited to execution of pre-commissioning protocols, commissioning protocols, acceptance tests, and customer training.
- Work with supervision using CMMS program completing corrective and preventative maintenance while maintaining schedule compliance and documenting daily activities.
Such as but not limited to OEM recommended service, facility cleanup, equipment checks and repairs.
- Develop a working knowledge of site environmental requirements.
- Proactive in compliance to regulations and preventing and/or responding to events with supervision.
- Stay current in required safety and environmental training and adhere to all safety, environmental and work rules.
- Proven computer skills in a Windows environment. (Microsoft Office Products)
- Understanding of monitoring system (SCADA)
- Able to connect to electronic equipment (Relays, Calisto, PLCs…)
- Learn the use of a CMMS system for maintenance tracking (Maximo Preferred)
- Experience using electronic control systems preferred
- Knowledge in using and understanding testing and diagnostic equipment (multi-meter, oscilloscope, etc.)
*Other duties as assigned. Job description subject to change at any time.
Reporting Relationships
- Will report to most senior site manager or supervisor depending on site organizational structure.
- May have tasks assigned by advanced technical staff – Technician III and above.
Travel
- Type will be limited, typically less than 20%
- All travel will be supervised
Project Site (non-craft) Requirements
- Will sit, stand or walk short distances for up to the entire duration of a shift
- Will climb stairs on an occasional basis
- Will lift, push or pull up to 27 pounds on an occasional basis
- Required to use hands to grasp, lift, handle, carry or feel objects on a frequent basis
- 20/40 vision in each eye, with or without correction, is required
- Must be able to comply with all safety standards and procedures
- May reach above shoulder heights and below the waist on a frequent basis
- May stoop, kneel, or bend, on an occasional basis
- Ability to wear personal protective equipment is required (including but not limited to; steel toed shoes, gloves, safety glasses, hearing protection, protective jacket or apron and arm guards)
Office Physical Requirements
All positions in our office require interaction with people and technology while either standing or sitting. In order to best service our customers, internal and external, all associates must be able to communicate face-to-face and on the phone with or without reasonable accommodation.
First Solar is committed to compliance with its obligations under all applicable state and federal laws prohibiting employment discrimination. In keeping with this commitment, it attempts to reasonably accommodate applicants and employees in accordance with the requirements of the disability discrimination laws.
It also invites individuals with disabilities to participate in a good faith, interactive process to identify reasonable accommodations that can be made without imposing an undue hardship.
