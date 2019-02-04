First Solar Inc. Seeking Field Technician

Job Summary

Directly responsible for assigned aspects of the maintenance and operation of utility scale PV power plant. Duties include monitoring PV Plant operation through SCADA, commissioning, testing, inspecting, troubleshooting, repairing, and modifying AC and DC solar PV systems, including inverters, PV module arrays, transformers, switchgear, and metering systems.

The successful candidate will receive comprehensive training in solar PV operations and maintenance programs and will coordinate closely with our Network Operations Center and management team located in Arizona. First Solar Technicians utilize the most advanced computerized maintenance techniques and tools in the industry while they operate and maintain the largest and most advanced PV Plants in the industry.