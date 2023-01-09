First Sweetwater County Baby of 2023 Born on January 4

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The first baby born this year in Sweetwater County made her appearance on January 4, 2023. Chelsea and Justin Elenbaum of Green River welcomed a precious baby girl into the world on January 4.

Baby Alora was born at 9:35 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 13.3 ounces, and was 20 inches long at birth. Alora is the youngest of five, having two older brothers and sisters. Upon arrival, Alora was greeted with love and her parents were surprised with a thoughtful gift basket that the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary donated in honor of the first baby born in 2023.

This is a tradition that Memorial Hospital’s Auxiliary members enjoy putting together and it’s a great gift to celebrate the first baby born every year at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The basket included a variety of items including books, blankets, clothes, a stuffed animal, cups, and much more.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Baby Alora kicked off what’s sure to be a busy year in the Labor and Delivery Department. Last year, there were 400 babies born at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.