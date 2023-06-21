Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Approved by RS City Council

ROCK SPRINGS — In a unanimous vote the Rock Springs City Council approved the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget. With a projected $1 million budget shortfall, items were removed prior to the meeting to come up with a balanced budget.

The General Fund revenues for FY 2023-24 are around $29 million, while the projected expenditures are around $42.7 million.

While the estimated sales and use tax is projected to see a 26 percent increase from the previous fiscal year, the city still needed to address a nearly $1 million budget shortfall.

In a letter to the Rock Springs City Council, Director of Administrative Service Matthew McBurnett explained to the Council how early shortfall predictions have increased substantially from the preliminary budget.

“Several revenue projections were lowered between versions of the budget based on trends in the last month, which caused the anticipated shortfall to move from $284,381, as presented in preliminary budget to over $1 million,” McBurnett’s letter states.

To address the shortfall, some items requested were placed on a “wish list.” Should funding become available, items on that list may be completed.

The budget also includes the addition of personnel including an animal control supervisor, two parks maintenance workers, an electrical inspector, an assistant city planner, and a streets maintenance worker. The budget has a 6 percent Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for all employees on the pay scale factored in and a .5 percent lateral range movement for UMWA eligible and non-bargaining unit employees.

“I am hopeful and please with the budget we’ve been able to put together,” Mayor Max Mickelson said.

Mickelson said the city is moving in the right direction by hiring positions and providing needed equipment to the city. Both will be a great benefit to the city.

Sewer and water rates increases are also included in the budget. Water rates will increase by 5 percent, while sewer rates will increase by 3 percent.

To review the entire budget, click here.

Other Business

The Council approved a request from Todd Myers with Maverik and Express Development for a preliminary/final plat approval of the Maverik Addition Subdivision near Foothill and Gookin-White Mountain Road.

The city will move forward with a grant application for federal funding through the Transportation Alternatives Program for the Foothill Boulevard Pedestrian Enhancement Project.

An ordinance entitled “Visionary Communications, LLC,” which will create a new franchise agreement, will be read for the second time without any discussion. This ordinance will go before the Council one more time for the third and final reading.

Due to the next regularly-scheduled meeting set to take place on the Fourth of July holiday, the Council moved the meeting to Wednesday, July 5, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.