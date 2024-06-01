Fishing Opportunities Abound for Free Fishing Day June 1

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sweetwater County residents can take advantage of Free Fishing Day Saturday, which allows anyone the opportunity to fish without a license in Wyoming during the day.

Some restrictions apply, with the Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park not included in places people can fish, but local fishing holes and the Wyoming side of the Flaming Gorge Reservoir are open to the public during the day. All fishing regulations in effect, as well as creel and size limits, gear restrictions and stream closures.

Aside from the Green River and Flaming Gorge Reservoir, there are several locations that are stocked with fish and are a short drive from Rock Spring and Green River.

One location is near the Jim Bridger Power Plant is the Bridger Pond. The pond is stocked with approximately 3,000 rainbow trout and 500 Snake River Cutthroat Trout annually, while approximately 2,000 Tiger Trout are stocked on even years. The pond is open to motorized watercraft of less than 15 horsepower.

The Sweetwater County Events Complex also has fish ponds anglers can utilize. The Boar’s Tusk and Cabin Ponds were recently stocked by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, with the Boar’s Tusk Pond receiving 500 trout and the Cabin Pond receiving 250 trout. The ponds also include other fish species such as blue gill.

There are events planned after Free Fishing Day as well. In Rock Springs, a long-running event at the Paul J. Wataha Pond June 15 encourages families to spend their morning fishing. The Rock Springs Kids Fishing Day takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A lunch will be provided to participating families and the event is sponsored by the Seedskadee Chapter of Trout Unlimited.