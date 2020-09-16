Five GRHS Cheerleaders Earn National All-American Honors

GREEN RIVER — Five Green River High School (GRHS) cheerleaders were selected to the National Cheerleading Association (NCA) All-American Cheer Team.

The five cheerleaders, Angie MacKinnon, Darica Meeks, Cydnee Sturlaugson, Addee Beardsley, and Lauren Jensen, are eligible to perform at the Orlando Thanksgiving Tour, The Citrus Bowl, or The Varsity Spirit Spectacular if they choose to participate.

The girls were nominated by their coaches based off of their jumps, stunting, tumbling, and overall skills. Once nominated, the group then tried out for the team with a tumbling entrance, a three jump combo, followed by a NCA cheer.

“I am extremely proud of these five individuals who earned this honor through their hard work, dedication to this sport, and obviously their skills,” GRHS Head Cheer Coach Allison Luna. “Things are very different for our team this year due to everything going on in the world but these five have overcame many obstacles and demonstrate daily why they are All-American Cheerleaders. They contribute so much to this team and will play a major roll in our success as a team for this year.”