Five Hospitality Industry Workers Receive the R.E.A.C.H. Awards

From Right To Left: Allison Volcic, Daniela Rameriz, Tricia Green, Carol DeLong, Letty Jewkes, and Casie Thomas

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism recognized Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitality, R.E.A.C.H., award winners this quarter with five local employees who stood out in the tourism industry.

The recipients included Letty Jewkes, Carol DeLong, Daniela Rameriz, Andrew LaSage, and Daisy Manibusan. The R.E.A.C.H awards are now 15 years old and were started by the CEO of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, Jenissa Meredith, to recognize the impact the hospitality industry has on the tourism industry.

Jewkes works the front desk at Green River Hampton Inn & Suites and was nominated by her supervisor. She’s worked at the inn for 17 years.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

DeLong is the executive housekeeper at the Rock Springs Holiday Inn, having an impressive 16 years of leadership and productivity. Her assistance in the remodeling efforts were recognized by hotel owner Liisa Anselmi Dalton who nominated her.

Rameriz serves as the executive housekeeper at the Quality Inn of Rock Springs, spending 18 years not only conducting housekeeping but assisting with maintenance issues. Tricia Green, the hotel’s manager, nominated her for her initiative, productivity, and leadership.

LaSage has worked at My Place Hotel at the front desk agent and doubles as a night auditor. Hotel Manager Julia Ruble nominated him for his leadership, customer relations, and productivity.

Manibusan, who was also nominated by Green, is coming up on 15 years with Holiday Inn Express as an executive housekeeper and was recognized for her customer relations and leadership.