Five Measles Cases Reported in Carbon County

[Correction: The original article referenced people born before 1957 as needing to consider being vaccinated against measles. This is not correct, as they are considered immune from the disease. SweetwaterNOW apologizes for the error.]

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County remains free from measles after five cases were recently reported in Carbon County.

The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed four cases reported in Carbon County that resulted from exposure to a person who was confirmed to have had the disease. The four cases involve both adults and children, with three of the people being unvaccinated at the time of their exposure and one being vaccinated, but immunocompromised. None of the people were hospitalized.

The department also is warning residents they could have been exposed to the virus in two Rawlins locations June 29:

Walmart, Supercenter, 2390 E. Cedar St., Rawlins, 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Michael’s Big City Steak House, 1711 W. Spruce St., Rawlins, 6 p.m. through 10 p.m.

Kim Lionberger, director of Sweetwater County Public Health, said the virus has not spread to Sweetwater County yet. So far, there have been seven reported cases of measles throughout the state. The first was confirmed in Natrona County, while the second was in Niobrara County.

Lionberger said Sweetwater County has above a 90 percent vaccination rate for measles, which is a lifetime vaccination. According to the 2023 Wyoming Immunization Report Card, the county ranks first in the state with MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccinations in kindergarteners with a 97 percent vaccination rate. The state average was listed at 93 percent. The county is second in the state for MMR vaccination in children aged 19-35 months at 87 percent, with the state average being 77 percent.

She said there is always a chance someone with the disease will pass through the county and cause an infection in someone who has a compromised immune system as increased instances of measles is part of a national trend. However, most people don’t have much to worry about. Lionberger said people who may want to consider receiving an MMR vaccine include anyone who received the vaccine between 1960 and 1964. Lionberger said people receiving the vaccine between 1960 and 1964 received a questionable vaccination and may not have protection from the diseases. Those born before 1957 are considered immune from the disease.