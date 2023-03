EVANSTON — Five people were hospitalized in a crash on I-80 near Evanston on Monday night near milepost 5 according to the Uinta County Fire and Ambulance (UCFA).

A total five semi trucks and one passenger vehicle were involved in the crash. According to a Facebook post by the UCFA, the crash is still being investigated and icy road conditions and speed are potential factors resulting in the accident.

Below are a few photos from UCFA.