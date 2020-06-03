Five Rock Springs Businesses Were Noncompliant in Recent Alcohol Compliance Checks

ROCK SPRINGS — On May 30, 2020, the Rock Springs Police Department, conducted compliance checks of 39 businesses selling alcohol within city limits. The purpose of the checks is to ensure liquor license holders are working to prevent the sale of alcohol to purchasers under the age of 21.

According to the RSPD, of the establishments that were checked, 34 passed, for a success rate of 87 percent.

The employees who sold alcohol to the underage buyers were issued a citation for violating City Ordinance 3-223(1), Prohibited Sales of Liquor to Minors, with a fine of $310.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A local volunteer participated in the compliance check. The volunteer was 18 years of age and possessed a valid and legal driver’s license, which was shown to every seller that asked.

The businesses and employees who successfully passed the compliance check deserve well-earned congratulations for their diligence in preventing alcohol sales to underage purchasers.