Five Sweetwater County Students Receive UW Scholarships

LARAMIE — One hundred outstanding high school seniors from across Wyoming have been selected to receive the 2023 Trustees’ Scholars Award, the University of Wyoming’s top academic scholarship.

Those from Green River High School receiving the scholarship are Faith Duncan and William Robertson and those from Rock Springs High School are Karson Hansen, Carter McBurnett and Natalie Sleight.

The premier scholarship for Wyoming resident high school seniors provides a four-year scholarship for an undergraduate degree (or up to eight consecutive semesters), including tuition (up to 18 hours per semester); mandatory fees; university standard double room and board (room and board is covered providing the student lives in university housing and has a meal plan). Students from 34 high schools were chosen, along with one home-schooled student.

Recipients are evaluated on their academic excellence (high school grade-point average, ACT/SAT scores and curriculum rigor). Individual interviews were held as well. For this year’s award winners, the average GPA is 3.97, and the average ACT score is 32.

To retain the scholarship all four years at UW, students must maintain full-time continuous enrollment (at least 12 semester hours) during the fall and spring semesters each year, along with a 3.25 cumulative GPA.

Recipients of the 2023 scholarship, listed by high schools they’re attending, are:

Big Horn High School — Sander Moog and Kaitlyn Schultz.

Buffalo High School — Nate Rzasa.

Burns High School — Hogan Allen and DJ Kaur.

Campbell County High School — Ainsley Hokanson, Carlie Niemitalo, Savannah Shippy and Cooper Stevens.

Cheyenne Central High School — Lauren Clarke, Nora Fraley, Gweneth Hargett, Morgan Kirkbride, Augustin Lain, Brinkley Lewis, Grace McColl, Ethan Merrill, Jack Morris, Cassidy Powers, Elizabeth Stump and Josh Vann.

Cheyenne East High School — Denali Bronder, Clay Hancock, Alexis Johnson and Jeremy Niedfelt.

Cody High School — Sarah Cook, Nickoli Kumm and Riley Nielson.

Dubois High School — Clayton Rux and Andee Witonski.

Evanston High School — Riley Kohler.

Glendo High School — Tess Palen.

Glenrock High School — Esperanza Almonte.

Green River High School — Faith Duncan and William Robertson.

Greybull High School — Catcher Russell.

Home school — Benjamin Watts, Casper.

Hot Springs County High School — Jonah Needham.

Jackson Hole High School — Murie Judd and Naomi Roper.

Kelly Walsh High School — Bradyn Adels, Josh Goodrich, Daniela Guerra, Sache Hadley, Emma Peterson, Fred Schurman and Hannah Spicher.

Kemmerer High School — Owen Burnett and Alana Graley.

Lander Valley High School — Lily Hitchcock, Claire Lane and Matisse Weaver.

Laramie High School — Megan Bingham, Emmitt Gray, Macy Hogsett, Ashlyn Mathes, Ronan Robinson and Nora Steinke.

Lyman High School — Michael Staley.

Mountain View High School — Trace Hadley, Wyatt Jensen and Cooper Redden.

Natrona County High School — Mauro Diaz, Tamsyn Gorman, Spencer Hansen, Rhea Hughes, Sofia Newsome and Calla Shosh.

Pine Bluffs High School — Edwin Morales.

Powell High School — Josie Griffin, Kalin Hicswa, Megan Jacobsen and Gretel Opps.

Riverton High School — Ethan Forbis and Jackson Hill.

Rock Springs High School — Karson Hansen, Carter McBurnett and Natalie Sleight.

Rocky Mountain High School — Jackson Hanusa and Collin Haslem.

Sheridan High School — Eva Allred, Olivia Ballew, Ellen Brown, Evan Feck, Logan Gilbertz, Annie Hoffmann, Kyle Rockwell, Aiden Roth and Jake Woodrow.

Star Valley High School — Wesley Brog, Ashlynn Erickson, Beth Haderlie and Aaron Wolfley.

Sundance High School — Jameson Fleenor.

Ten Sleep High School — Kinley Anderson.

Thunder Basin High School — Gwen Andela.

Tongue River High School — Wyatt Charlson and Bonner Wood.

Wyoming Virtual Academy — Elizabeth Paral, Cheyenne.

For more information about the UW Trustees’ Scholars Award, as well as other scholarship opportunities at UW, click here.