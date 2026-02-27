Five Sweetwater County Swimmers Awarded All-State Honors

Five Sweetwater County Swimmers Awarded All-State Honors

Mitchell Horn. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Several swimmers from Green River and Rock Springs earned All-State honors following the 2025-26 high school boys swimming and diving season, as announced by the Wyoming Coaches Association.

According to WCA guidelines, the top two finishers in each individual event and members of a winning relay team in each classification at the state meet automatically receive All-State recognition. There is no voting for the award.

In Class 4A, Green River’s state championship 200-yard medley relay team earned All-State honors. Sam Dockter, Mitchell Horn, Aiden Neher and Colin Lee were recognized after helping the Wolves capture the relay title at the state meet. Dockter also earned All-State distinction for his individual podium finish during the championships.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

High School sports coverage is brought to you by:

Rock Springs senior Koen Asper was named All-State in 4A after winning the 100-yard freestyle at the state meet and finishing second in the 50 freestyle.

In Class 3A, Lyman placed three swimmers on the All-State list. Evan Bentley, Trey Buckner and Branson Busskohl were recognized following their performances at the 3A state championships. Buckner was also noted as a repeat All-State honoree after previously earning the distinction in 2025.

The All-State selections conclude the 2025-26 boys swimming and diving season for the three Sweetwater County programs.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 27, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 27, 2026

Semifinal Spots Secured as Green River, Rock Springs Impress at State

Semifinal Spots Secured as Green River, Rock Springs Impress at State

Gyllenborg set for NFL Combine Workout

Gyllenborg set for NFL Combine Workout

Green River, Rock Springs Meet for Love Local Rivalry Showdown

Green River, Rock Springs Meet for Love Local Rivalry Showdown