Five Sweetwater County Swimmers Awarded All-State Honors

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Several swimmers from Green River and Rock Springs earned All-State honors following the 2025-26 high school boys swimming and diving season, as announced by the Wyoming Coaches Association.

According to WCA guidelines, the top two finishers in each individual event and members of a winning relay team in each classification at the state meet automatically receive All-State recognition. There is no voting for the award.

In Class 4A, Green River’s state championship 200-yard medley relay team earned All-State honors. Sam Dockter, Mitchell Horn, Aiden Neher and Colin Lee were recognized after helping the Wolves capture the relay title at the state meet. Dockter also earned All-State distinction for his individual podium finish during the championships.

Rock Springs senior Koen Asper was named All-State in 4A after winning the 100-yard freestyle at the state meet and finishing second in the 50 freestyle.

In Class 3A, Lyman placed three swimmers on the All-State list. Evan Bentley, Trey Buckner and Branson Busskohl were recognized following their performances at the 3A state championships. Buckner was also noted as a repeat All-State honoree after previously earning the distinction in 2025.

The All-State selections conclude the 2025-26 boys swimming and diving season for the three Sweetwater County programs.