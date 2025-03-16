Five Sweetwater County Wrestlers Earn All-State Honors

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Five Sweetwater County wrestlers earned All-State honors for their performances at the 2025 WHSAA State Wrestling Championships, with Green River and Rock Springs each producing standout athletes who proved to be among the best in Wyoming.

For Green River, senior Lily Harris headlined the selections by capping off an undefeated season with a state title in the 130-pound division. Harris dominated the competition, winning her championship match by technical fall and securing her place as one of the top wrestlers in Wyoming.

Rock Springs also had a state champion in Rylin Plant, who claimed the title at 105 pounds to earn her All-State honors. Plant finished her season with an impressive 34-4 record and defeated Wind River’s Molly Bornhoft in the finals with a commanding 10-4 decision.

Sarah Eddy of Rock Springs also earned All-State honors with a runner-up finish in the girls’ 155-pound division. Eddy entered the state tournament with an undefeated record but was disqualified in the championship match against Thermopolis’ Alix Sorensen, bringing an abrupt end to her season. Despite the unfortunate finish, Eddy’s performance throughout the year solidified her as one of the top wrestlers in the state.

On the boys’ side, Rock Springs had two wrestlers earn All-State recognition with runner-up finishes at state. Lincoln Young placed second in the 132-pound division, falling in the title match to Cheyenne East’s Kozad Porter. Meanwhile, Sam Thornhill battled in the 175-pound finals but was ultimately defeated by Sheridan’s Kelten Crow, who completed a perfect season.

For the Bridger Valley schools, Lyman had three wrestlers earn All-State honors. Max Gregory and Trey Henderson made it on the boys side while Karly Sabey earned recognition as the girls 130-pound runner-up, falling to Green River’s Harris in the finals.