Flack Friday: Let the Girls Play and Eight Teams to Watch Out For

Recently there have been debates concerning the state of Girls Fast Pitch Softball in Wyoming. Wyoming is one of two states that doesn’t recognize fast pitch softball as a sanctioned sport, the other state being South Dakota.

Residents of Cody have been the frontrunners of the efforts, but others from around the state believe that it is time for a change. I add my vote with those in support of making fast pitch softball a high school sport.

Excuses such as the weather and financials can’t possibly silence the choice to deny girls the opportunity to play softball at the high school level. Where there is a will, there’s a way. Let’s make the change.

Six Weeks, Eight Teams

We are six weeks into the regular season of the NFL. I’ve decided I’ve seen enough to know that only eight teams have a shot at the Super Bowl. Over the next two columns I’m going to reveal those teams.

Here are the first four:

New England Patriots

Tom Brady is like fine wine, he only gets better with age. At this point, I’m not sure if he will ever retire. Regardless, the Patriots have now enjoyed two weeks of Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski to compliment the offense. The run game has opened up as a result of the revived receiving core. New England’s defense is also highly underrated and this is a team that year after year finds itself in the playoffs.

Baltimore Ravens

While I have been suspect of Joe Flacco for the last couple of years, this Baltimore Ravens team has a feel to it that reminds me of the 2013 Super Bowl team. That defense is legitimate and with the upgraded receiving core for Flacco, there is no reason that Baltimore can’t string together a run in the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh was a tough choice for me. I had difficulty choosing between the Steelers and the Panthers. In the end, I believe Ben Roethlisburger is the better quarterback and has the necessary talent to get the job done. On paper, the Steelers should get better with Le’Veon Bell returning. However, I do worry about distractions that Bell might cause.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have to be one of the most overlooked teams in the league. Melvin Gordon has been nothing short of incredible this season. It’s obvious that the Chargers would win the division if it weren’t for the Kansas City Chiefs. I still like the Chargers as a wild card spot, and a very dangerous one to put it at that.

Check back next Friday for my final four teams.

Brayden is the sports reporter for SweetwaterNOW. His column, Flack Friday, will be posted every Friday. You can submit comments, questions or ideas regarding the column to brayden@sweetwaternow.com.