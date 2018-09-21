Flack Friday: Magic in the Air, Steelers Drama and High School Action

Come one, come all.

Flack Friday is a weekly column that will be posted every Friday. The column will vary in coverage from local, collegiate and national sports topics. It’s meant to be laid back and relatable, almost like a conversation with a friend.

Where’s the Love for Fitzmagic?

I’m in love with Tampa Bay.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Ryan Ftizpatrick is about as close to perfect as you can get considering the way he has started this season.

Fitzpatrick’s career has seen it’s up and downs and while most believe he won’t continue his four touchdown, 400 plus yard games, I believe the 14-year veteran has the ability to take the Bucs to the next level. Hear me out.

Consider some of Fitzpatrick’s best teammates with his previous teams. Players like the great Steve Johnson who had back to back 1,000 yards in 2011-12 with Fitzpatrick and the Bills. Even better the highly underrated Brandon Marshall who had a 1,500 yard season with Fitzpatrick followed by an amazing 700 yard season a year later.

I’ll try to lay off the sarcasm.

I would argue that the Buccaneers have the best put together team for Fitzpatrick to finally spread his wings. Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson make quite the dynamic duo, especially when it comes to the long ball.

The beard and the burly chest may not be attractive, but I’ll put Fitzpatrick and the Bucs on a pedestal as a surprise playoff team this year.

Steelers Putting the “Pitts” in Pittsburgh

Earlier this week, the Steelers were handed another steaming hot plate of drama. Surprisingly it did not involve LeVeon Bell who, by the way, is enjoying himself on the Miami beaches while Pittsburgh continues to implode.

Antonio Brown quote tweeted “trade me let’s find out” in reply to a Twitter troll claiming Brown’s luck to have ended up with Big Ben and the Steelers. The following day Brown didn’t show up to practice but has returned since then.

What does all this mean?

In simple terms, this is a translation of head coach Mike Tomlin’s true colors. Don’t get me wrong, I love Tomlin and how he carries himself as a person. However, he has absolutely no control over the Steelers locker room. What was supposed to be a Super Bowl favorite, has quickly started off as a ticking time bomb. At the end of the day, Tomlin is solely responsible.

Pittsburgh’s decline is real and it’s frightening. If they fail to beat the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, Steelers fans might as well bust out the 2009 Super Bowl and reminisce on James Harrison’s 100-yard interception return.

High School Action Around the State

High school football has reached the halfway point. There are some intriguing matchups across the state this weekend.

In 4A, Natrona and East will battle it out. Natrona has dominated week in and week out and we’ll see if they keep the undefeated streak alive on the road in Cheyenne.

Perhaps the most exciting matchup of the week is a number one and two will face off in 2A. Glenrock will host Buffalo. According to WyoPreps, the home team has won this matchup in each of the last 8 games. We’ll see if Glenrock can maintain that first place.

Six-man will feature Burlington and Meeteetse who are number two and four respectively. Meeteetse will seek to end it’s losing streak to Burlington which dates back to 1993.

Brayden is the sports reporter for SweetwaterNOW. His column, Flack Friday, will be posted every Friday. You can submit comments, questions or ideas regarding the column to brayden@sweetwaternow.com.