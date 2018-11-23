Flack Friday: NFL Leftovers, Similarities Too Good to Be True and Wyoming Wrestling

Yesterday’s Thanksgiving feast left me in a food coma — something I fail to avoid every year. I sure hope you saved some room for this week’s column.

NFL Leftovers

Thursday’s NFL games revealed more truth about several teams and their personnel. Here are a few thoughts I had while chomping down on turkey and pie. I’d like to think of these as leftovers.

Matt Nagy has turned the Chicago Bears into a legitimate football team. Chicago’s defense is one of the best in the league and is truly the reason why the Bears are sitting at 8-3 on the season. The Bears are on the path to success and could easily be in a Super Bowl within the next five years. All hail Nagy.

The Dallas Cowboys will win the division. Dallas has somehow turned their season around and now leads the NFC East. Amari Cooper has been the difference for the Cowboys and obviously showcased his talents yesterday against the Redskins.

Dallas will more than likely be the worst playoff team this year. Dak Prescott and the rest of the gang have no chance against teams like the Saints, Steelers, Rams and Chiefs. I’ll take Dallas as the NFC East champions, but they won’t make it past the first round of the playoffs.

Both the Saints and the Falcons are who we thought they were. New Orleans is on their way towards another Super Bowl appearance and the Falcons are spiraling towards another disappointing season. That game was more predictable than my choice to go for Thanksgiving seconds.

33 Years Later

This is old news, but Washington Redskins’ quarterback, Alex Smith, suffered a gruesome leg break during last week’s game. The injury ended his season and potentially the Redskins’ hopes at the playoffs.

For those that are much wiser and older than myself, you might recall Joe Theismann’s career ending leg injury. I came across some facts that seem to be too good to be true.

Here are a few nuggets of information that are shared between both Smith and Theismann’s injuries:

Both injuries occurred on the same exact day just 33 years apart.

The final score of both games in which the quarterback got hurt was 23-21.

Both injuries happened on the 40-yard line.

Each quarterback finished their season with 301 attempts.

Both injuries were to the right leg.

If that doesn’t blow your mind, I don’t know what will. Get well soon, Alex.

Wyoming Wrestling

The biggest news in Wyoming sports has to be Green River’s Cole Verner being named Big 12 Wrestler of the week from the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Cowboys welcomed in seventh ranked Nebraska in Laramie earlier this week. Verner was matched up with the Zeke Moisey, who was the fifth-ranked wrestler in the NCAA whom he claimed victory over.

Verner has gone 7-3 with a 2-1 dual mark this season. You can check out the full article about Verner’s victory here.

Great job, Cole!

Brayden a sports and community reporter for SweetwaterNOW. His column, Flack Friday, will be posted every Friday. You can submit comments, questions or ideas regarding the column to brayden@sweetwaternow.com.