Flack Friday: Postseason Begins for Lady Tigers Soccer and Lesson Learned

Local high school soccer teams in Sweetwater County are in Casper this weekend competing in the 4A West Regional Tournament. The tournament is intended to sort out state qualifiers and seeding for the state tournament next weekend.

Yesterday, the Wolves knocked out the Tigers in a first round matchup between the two rival schools. Green River was able to secure a spot in the state tournament with the win. Unfortunately, the same could not be said for the Lady Wolves as they were defeated 3-2 by the hands, or rather, feet, of Jackson.

The biggest story going into the postseason for the Rock Springs Lady Tigers soccer team will not necessarily be how they finish, but how they begin. Last year’s disappointing loss in the first round of the state tournament to Campbell County has been countered by a historic response by the Lady Tigers this season.

While an undefeated record for Rock Springs may jump out on paper, that number means nothing going into the postseason. I’m willing to bet that coach Pyer and his girls are focused on two things that make great teams unbeatable: unity and momentum. These two factors will put this team over the edge. If they can stick together, build and use momentum to their advantage, I see no reason why Rock Springs doesn’t come out champions.

Best of luck ladies!

Lesson Learned

This season was supposed to be the Boston Celtics year. From Gordon Hayward coming back to head coach Brad Stevens being claimed a basketball genius, Boston was projected to be favorites for the Eastern Conference.

Despite all that went wrong for the Celtics throughout the season, one question remains for myself and many others: what does this season even mean for Kyrie?

A poor playoff performance for Irving definitely played a role in the Celtics second round elimination. While I can only speculate as an outsider, I have to admit that Kyrie is not the problem. But he also is not the solution.

It’s more than likely that Irving will end up on a new team next season. But I believe that whatever team takes him should not expect him to be the answer. At this point in his career, now is not the time to learn leadership. Now is the time to win. The past few years in Boston have seemed to be a form of self-introspection.

My hope is that Irving has rediscovered who he is as a player and what he can contribute moving forward.

Stat of the Day

The basketball world seemed to come crashing down when news of Kevin Durant’s injury suggested the All-Star would be out for a lengthy period of time. I was surprised at how quick the reaction came and how certain everyone was that the Warriors stood no chance without Durant.

Luckily, I bring good tidings for Warriors fans with a stat that backs up the fact that the Warriors will be completely fine without Durant. When Kevin Durant doesn’t play and Steph Curry does, the Warriors are 29-4.

I’ll just leave that there for you to absorb.

