CHEYENNE– Governor Matthew H. Mead, pursuant to his authority as Governor of Wyoming, has ordered the Wyoming State flag be flown at half-staff in honor of former State Legislator Richard “Dick” Waggener.

The Wyoming State Flag will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, September 7, 2018 at the State Capitol in Cheyenne and in Sweetwater County.

Mr. Waggener served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1985 to 1986.