Flags at Half-Staff for His Holiness Pope Francis

SWEETWATER COUNTY — In respect to His Holiness Pope Francis, President Trump ordered the American flag to be flown at half-staff.

American flags will be flown at half-staff at the White House, upon public buildings and grounds, at military posts, naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia until sunset. This proclamation extends to all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.