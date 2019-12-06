Flags Ordered to Half-Staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Governor Gordon, pursuant to President Donald Trump’s proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags lowered to half-staff for the entirety of Saturday, December 7 in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The President’s proclamation follows:

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim December 7, 2019, as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. I encourage all Americans to observe this solemn day of remembrance and to honor our military, past and present, with appropriate ceremonies and activities. I urge all Federal agencies and interested organizations, groups, and individuals to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff in honor of those American patriots who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor.”