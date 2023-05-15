Flags to Fly at Half-Staff Today for Peace Officers Memorial Day

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon, in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week 2023, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide on May 15, Peace Officers Memorial Day. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week pay tribute to those brave law enforcement officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff from dawn until sunset.

