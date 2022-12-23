Flags to Fly at Half-Staff Today in Honor of Wyoming Volunteer Firefighter

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Friday, December 23 in honor and memory of Bruce Lang, a volunteer firefighter and Training Officer with the Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department. Lang died Thursday when the utility task vehicle he was riding on plunged into open water while he was attempting to assist another individual who had fallen through ice on Keyhole Reservoir.

“Jennie and I send our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Lang,” Governor Gordon said. “We recognize that this loss impacts the entire community of Pine Haven.”

This week an Emergency Medical Technician from Carbon County was also killed while on duty. Governor Gordon will also order that flags be lowered in his honor at a later date.

“These tragedies are a reminder of the risks that accompany the selfless commitment of first responders in our state, who are all deeply committed to serving their fellow citizens,” Governor Gordon added.