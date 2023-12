Flaming Gorge Classic 2023 Local Team Schedules

SWEETWATER COUNTY – This year’s Flaming Gorge Classic hosted in Sweetwater County is slated to tip off on Thursday with many local teams in attendance. Below is a list of Green River, Rock Springs, Farson-Eden, Lyman, Mountain View, and Pinedale’s varsity games for both boys and girls.

Girls’ games will be in Lower Case Italics while boys’ games will be in UPPERCASE BOLD.

Green River

Thursday

6:00 p.m. – Mountain View vs Green River @ GRHS Main Gym

7:40 p.m. – GREEN RIVER VS RAWLINS @ GRHS Main Gym

Friday

4:20 p.m. – Thunder Basin vs Green River @ GRHS Main Gym

6:00 p.m. – MOUNTAIN VIEW VS GREEN RIVER @ GRHS Main Gym

Saturday

4:20 p.m. – GREEN RIVER VS LYMAN @ GRHS Main Gym

6:00 p.m. – Green River vs Pinedale @ GRHS Main Gym

Rock Springs

Thursday

6:00 p.m. – Bear Lake vs Rock Springs @ RSHS Gym

7:40 p.m. – UINTAH VS ROCK SPRINGS @ RSHS Gym

Friday

4:20 p.m. – Mountain View vs. Rock Springs @ RSHS Gym

6:00 p.m. – BEAR LAKE VS ROCK SPRINGS @ RSHS Gym

Saturday

9:40 a.m. – ROCK SPRINGS VS MOUNTAIN VIEW @ RSHS Gym

11:20 a.m. – Rock Springs vs Skyline @ RSHS Gym

4:20 p.m. – RAWLINS VS ROCK SPRINGS @ RSHS Gym

Farson-Eden

Thusday

11:20 a.m. – EVANSTON VS FARSON-EDEN @ GRHS Main Gym

Friday

9:40 a.m. – Manila vs Farson-Eden @ RSHS Gym

1:00 p.m. – GRACE VS FARSON @ Lincoln Middle School in Green River

Saturday

2:40 p.m. – FARSON VS BEAR LAKE @ RSHS Gym

Lyman

Thusday

1:00 p.m. – LYMAN VS SOUTH @ Lincoln Middle School in Green River

2:40 p.m. – Lyman vs Kelly Walsh @ Lincoln Middle School in Green River

Friday

8:00 a.m. – Lyman vs Natrona @ GRHS Main Gym

1:00 p.m. – LYMAN VS KELLY WALSH @ GRHS Main Gym

2:40 p.m. – Riverton vs Lyman @ GRHS Main Gym

Saturday

4:20 p.m. – GREEN RIVER VS LYMAN @ GRHS Main Gym

Mountain View

Thursday

2:40 p.m. – NATRONA VS MOUNTAIN VIEW @ GRHS Main Gym

6:00 p.m. – Mountain View vs Green River @ GRHS Main Gym

Friday

4:20 p.m. – Mountain View vs Rock Springs @ RSHS Gym

6:00 p.m. – MOUNTAIN VIEW VS GREEN RIVER @ GRHS Main Gym

Saturday

9:40 a.m. – Natrona vs Mountain View @GRHS Main Gym

9:40 a.m. – ROCK SPRINGS VS MOUNTAIN VIEW @ RSHS Gym

Pinedale

Thursday

1:00 p.m. – PINEDALE vs GREEN RIVER (JV) @ GRHS Main Gym

2:40 p.m. – Pinedale vs Star Valley @ RSHS Gym

Friday

9:40 a.m. – Evanston vs Pinedale @ Lincoln Middle School in Green River

2:40 p.m – CHEYNNE SOUTH VS PINEDALE @ Lincoln Middle School in Green River

Saturday

1:00 p.m. – EVANSTON VS PINEDALE @ GRHS Main Gym

6:00 p.m. – Green River vs Pinedale @ GRHS Main Gym