Flaming Gorge Classic Brings Full Slate of Holiday Hoops to Sweetwater County

GREEN RIVER — The Flaming Gorge Classic returns this week with three days of high school basketball across Green River and Rock Springs, featuring packed schedules for local teams and matchups against programs from around the region.

Both Green River teams enter the tournament with momentum. The Wolves and Lady Wolves are ranked third in Class 4A in both the coaches and media polls and come in undefeated following a strong showing at last week’s Evanston tournament.

Green River opens play Thursday in the main gym at Green River High School against Worland. The girls tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:40 p.m. The boys game will be the final contest at GRHS that day.

Tournament action resumes for Green River on Friday when the Wolves host Pinedale. The girls game is scheduled for 4:20 p.m., with the boys to follow at 6 p.m., both again in the GRHS main gym. Those games will close the night’s basketball slate before the tournament’s three-point and slam dunk contest, set to begin at 8:15 p.m.

Green River wraps up its Flaming Gorge Classic schedule on Saturday against Thermopolis. The girls play at 2 p.m., followed by the boys at 3:40 p.m. in the main gym, serving as the final games of the tournament.

All Green River games will be live-streamed on The Radio Network Facebook page, with Erick Pauley providing play-by-play. Fans in Sweetwater County can also listen live on KUGR 104.9 FM.

Rock Springs will begin tournament play Thursday with all varsity games held at Rock Springs High School. The Lady Tigers face Uintah at 6 p.m., followed by the boys against Bear Lake at 7:40 p.m.

On Friday, Rock Springs plays Rawlins, with the girls tipping at 4:20 p.m. and the boys at 6 p.m. After those games, the Tigers will head to Green River to take part in the three-point and slam dunk contest.

Saturday features a busy schedule for the Lady Tigers, who play twice. Rock Springs opens the day against Worland at 10:40 a.m., then closes its tournament with the final game of the night against Pinedale at 3:40 p.m. The Rock Springs boys will play one game Saturday, facing Pinedale at approximately 12:20 p.m., following the girls’ morning contest.

The Lady Tigers enter the week still searching for their first win of the season, while the Rock Springs boys look to build on a solid start after going 2-1 last weekend in Evanston.

All Rock Springs games will be live-streamed on the SweetwaterNOW Facebook page with Keith Trujillo on play-by-play. Radio coverage in Sweetwater County will be available on KZWB 97.9 FM.

Pinedale will also be featured throughout the tournament. The Wranglers’ boys open play Thursday against Evanston at Lincoln Middle School in Green River at 7:40 p.m. Pinedale then faces Green River on Friday and Rock Springs on Saturday. Fans in Sublette County can listen on KFZE 104.3 FM or watch the live stream on the Pinedale Wranglers Sports Streaming Facebook page, with Doug Bollinger calling the action.

Mountain View’s teams will split locations during the tournament. On Thursday, both teams face Riverton at 4:20 p.m., with the boys playing in the GRHS main gym and the girls at Lincoln Middle School. Friday has Mountain View matched up with Thermopolis, as the boys play at Lincoln Middle School at 11:20 a.m. and the girls follow at 1 p.m. in the GRHS main gym. The Buffalos close the tournament Saturday with the girls facing Glenrock at 10:40 a.m. at Lincoln Middle School and the boys taking on Grace, Idaho, at 2 p.m. in the Rock Springs High School gym.

