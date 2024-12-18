Flaming Gorge Classic Brings Packed Schedule for Local Teams

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Flaming Gorge Classic basketball tournament tips off this Thursday, featuring intense matchups for Sweetwater County teams as well as visiting squads from the Bridger Valley and Sublette County. The three-day event showcases talent across multiple venues in Green River and Rock Springs, with full coverage available through The Radio Network’s broadcasts and live streams.

Here’s the detailed schedule for local teams:

Sweetwater County Varsity Teams

Thursday, Dec. 21

11:20 a.m. : St. Stephens vs. Green River Lady Wolves (GRHS Main Gym)

1:00 p.m. : Farson-Eden Pronghorns Varsity vs. Evanston JV (Lincoln Middle School)

6:00 p.m. : Green River Lady Wolves vs. Rawlins (GRHS Main Gym)

6:00 p.m. : Rock Springs Lady Tigers vs. Pinedale Lady Wranglers (RSHS)

7:40 p.m. : Green River Wolves vs. Rawlins (GRHS Main Gym)

7:40 p.m.: Uintah vs. Rock Springs Tigers (RSHS)

Friday, Dec. 22

9:40 a.m. : Farson-Eden Pronghorns Varsity vs. Uintah JV2 (GRHS Main Gym)

4:20 p.m. : Pinedale Lady Wranglers vs. Green River Lady Wolves (GRHS Main Gym)

4:20 p.m. : Laramie vs. Rock Springs Lady Tigers (RSHS)

6:00 p.m. : Pinedale Wranglers vs. Green River Wolves (GRHS Main Gym)

6:00 p.m.: Rawlins vs. Rock Springs Tigers (RSHS)

At 8:15 p.m., fans can enjoy the 3-Point Shooting & Slam Dunk Contest at Green River High School. The event runs until 9:45 p.m., giving late-game players in Rock Springs time to join.

Saturday, Dec. 23

9:00 a.m. : Glenrock vs. Farson-Eden Pronghorns (RSHS)

2:00 p.m. : Green River Lady Wolves vs. Mountain View Lady Buffalos (GRHS Main Gym)

2:00 p.m. : Rock Springs Lady Tigers vs. Bear Lake (RSHS)

3:40 p.m. : Green River Wolves vs. Mountain View Buffalos (GRHS Main Gym)

3:40 p.m.: Thermopolis vs. Rock Springs Tigers (RSHS)

Mountain View Buffalos Game Times

Thursday, Dec. 21

1:00 p.m. : Riverton vs. Mountain View Buffalos (GRHS Main Gym)

4:20 p.m.: Mountain View Lady Buffalos vs. Riverton (Lincoln Middle School)

Friday, Dec. 22

1:00 p.m. : Mountain View Lady Buffalos vs. Bear Lake (GRHS Main Gym)

1:00 p.m.: Mountain View Buffalos vs. Kemmerer (Lincoln Middle School)

Saturday, Dec. 23

2:00 p.m. : Green River Lady Wolves vs. Mountain View Lady Buffalos (GRHS Main Gym)

3:40 p.m.: Green River Wolves vs. Mountain View Buffalos (GRHS Main Gym)

Pinedale Wranglers Game Times

Thursday, Dec. 21

2:40 p.m. : Kemmerer vs. Pinedale Wranglers (Lincoln Middle School)

6:00 p.m.: Rock Springs Lady Tigers vs. Pinedale Lady Wranglers (RSHS)

Friday, Dec. 22

4:20 p.m. : Pinedale Lady Wranglers vs. Green River Lady Wolves (GRHS Main Gym)

6:00 p.m.: Pinedale Wranglers vs. Green River Wolves (GRHS Main Gym)

Saturday, Dec. 23

12:20 p.m. : Evanston vs. Pinedale Wranglers (Lincoln Middle School)

3:40 p.m.: Pinedale Lady Wranglers vs. Star Valley (Lincoln Middle School)

How to Watch

All games are broadcast live by TRN Media, with audio boadcasts and HD video streams available.

Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers : Listen on KZWB 97.9 FM or watch on The Radio Network's Facebook page.

Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves : Tune into KUGR 104.9 FM or 1490 AM or watch on TRN Sports YouTube or The Radio Network's Facebook page.

Mountain View Buffalos and Lady Buffalos : Listen on KFRZ 92.1 FM or watch online through our TRN Media platforms.

Pinedale Wranglers and Lady Wranglers: Catch broadcasts on KFZE 104.3 FM or TRN's streaming services.

Check out the entire schedule below.