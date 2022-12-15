Flaming Gorge Classic: Scores, Photos and Updates

The high school basketball season is in full swing and the annual Flaming Gorge Classic is scheduled to run Thursday through Saturday in Rock Springs and Green River.
We’ll be keeping a close eye on the local varsity teams from the county participating and update this post throughout the tournament with final scores, photos and any other notable updates.
Thursday
Girls:
Green River vs. Pinedale – Canceled
Mountain View vs. Green River – 6 pm @ GRHS Main Gym
Rock Springs vs. Thunder Basin – 6 pm @ RSHS Main Gym
Boys:
Evanston vs. Farson – 1 pm @ GRHS Main Gym
Green River vs. Pinedale – 7:40 pm @ GRHS Main Gym
Rock Springs vs. Manila – 7:40 pm @ RSHS Main Gym
Friday
Girls:
Bear Lake vs. Green River – 4:20 pm @ GRHS Main Gym
Mountain View vs. Rock Springs – 7:40 pm @ RSHS Main Gym
Boys:
Grace vs. Farson – 9:40 am @ Lincoln Middle School
Bear Lake vs. Green River – 6 pm @ GRHS Main Gym
Westside vs. Rock Springs – 6 pm @ RSHS Main Gym
Saturday
Girls:
Green River vs. Lyman – 6 pm @ GRHS Main Gym
Rock Springs vs. Bear Lake – 6 pm @ RSHS Main Gym
Boys:
Farson vs. Bear Lake – 9:40 am @ RSHS Main Gym
Rock Springs vs. Thunder Basin – 11:20 am @ RSHS Main Gym
Green River vs. Rawlins – 4:20 pm @ GRHS Main Gym