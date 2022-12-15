Flaming Gorge Classic: Scores, Photos and Updates

The high school basketball season is in full swing and the annual Flaming Gorge Classic is scheduled to run Thursday through Saturday in Rock Springs and Green River.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the local varsity teams from the county participating and update this post throughout the tournament with final scores, photos and any other notable updates.

Thursday

Girls:

Green River vs. Pinedale – Canceled

Mountain View vs. Green River – 6 pm @ GRHS Main Gym

Rock Springs vs. Thunder Basin – 6 pm @ RSHS Main Gym

Boys:

Evanston vs. Farson – 1 pm @ GRHS Main Gym

Green River vs. Pinedale – 7:40 pm @ GRHS Main Gym

Rock Springs vs. Manila – 7:40 pm @ RSHS Main Gym

Friday

Girls:

Bear Lake vs. Green River – 4:20 pm @ GRHS Main Gym

Mountain View vs. Rock Springs – 7:40 pm @ RSHS Main Gym

Boys:

Grace vs. Farson – 9:40 am @ Lincoln Middle School

Bear Lake vs. Green River – 6 pm @ GRHS Main Gym

Westside vs. Rock Springs – 6 pm @ RSHS Main Gym

Saturday

Girls:

Green River vs. Lyman – 6 pm @ GRHS Main Gym

Rock Springs vs. Bear Lake – 6 pm @ RSHS Main Gym

Boys:

Farson vs. Bear Lake – 9:40 am @ RSHS Main Gym

Rock Springs vs. Thunder Basin – 11:20 am @ RSHS Main Gym

Green River vs. Rawlins – 4:20 pm @ GRHS Main Gym