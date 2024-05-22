Flaming Gorge Dam to Increase Water Release Over Memorial Day Weekend

GREEN RIVER — The Bureau of Reclamation warns those enjoying nature in or around the Green River below the Flaming Gorge Dam to use caution between May 22-30, as water will be colder than usual and will run high and swift due to increased releases.

For Memorial Day weekend, May 24-27, daily average flows are anticipated to be 6,600 cubic feet per second, which will continue thereafter or until a new notification is issued. Starting at noon today, May 22, releases were at 816 cfs, and will increase to 6,600 cfs by Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

The increased releases are due to the Fish and Wildlife Service identifying larval razorback suckers in Reach 2 of the Green River. With the presence of larval razorback suckers, FWS has requested the implementation of the Larval Trigger Study Plan releases. While releases will average around 6,600 cfs, releases could potentially include full powerplant releases (4,600 cfs) and bypass releases (+4,000 cfs), totaling up to 8,600 cfs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

This release plan is subject to change depending on evolving river and weather forecasts. Those recreating on, working around, or traveling to the Green River below Flaming Gorge Dam should monitor river conditions to stay safe. The schedule for the daily average release from the Flaming Gorge Dam over the next day can be seen below.