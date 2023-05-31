Flaming Gorge Dam to Increase Water Release Thursday

The Flaming Gorge Dam will increase its water release starting Thursday, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

The daily average release from Flaming Gorge Dam is scheduled to increase beginning on June 1 from 800 cubic food per second (CFS) to 900 cfs according to the schedule below.

The average daily release of 900 cfs will continue until a new notification is sent out. Hourly release schedules issued by WAPA for power production may include daily fluctuations to meet power demand contracts.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

This data is considered the most likely scenario given the current forecast and is subject to changing conditions. Forecasted (tentative) hourly release schedules can be found by visiting the Colorado River Basin Forecast Center website.