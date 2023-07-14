Flaming Gorge Dam to Increase Water Release

FLAMING GORGE — The daily average release from Flaming Gorge Dam is scheduled to increase beginning on Saturday, July 15, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

The water release will go from 900 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 1,320 cfs according to the schedule below. The average daily release of 1,320 cfs will continue until a new notification is sent out. Hourly release schedules issued by WAPA for power production may include daily fluctuations to meet power demand contracts.

This data is considered the most likely scenario given the current forecast and is subject to changing conditions. Forecasted (tentative) hourly release schedules can be found by visiting the Colorado River Basin Forecast Center by clicking here.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Notification updates such as this one could take some time, a day or so, to be reflected on the website. Tabulated hourly data can be found on the same page under the link, “Hourly Forecast Flow csv” in the lower right-hand corner of the webpage.